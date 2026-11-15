Video: Biker Halts Busy Traffic To Rescue Frightened Kitten, Wins Hearts Online

A heartwarming video capturing a motorcycle rider stopping moving traffic to save a tiny kitten has gone viral on social media, with over 6.5 million Instagram users liking it. The clip featured a biker, whose handle is radwan_unfiltered, riding on a busy road when he suddenly spotted a small kitten trying to cross. Without a second thought, he pulled over, turned around, and waved his hands to bring approaching vehicles to a halt.

The kitten hid underneath a car. Seeing the kitten trapped, the biker hurried over and bent down to reach for it. Several nearby pedestrians noticed and stepped forward to help.

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He managed to safely pull the kitten out, gently tucking the rescued animal into his jacket pocket before riding away on his bike.

He bought a small bag to hold the kitten and also fed it some milk.

In the caption, the biker wrote, "A little life saved, a little happiness shared."

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

With over 96 million views, the video quickly went viral across multiple social media platforms. "Please show some appreciation for the guy who was driving that car too. People these days run over animals without a second thought. Everyone who supported this act is my people. God bless every single one of them," one user wrote in the comment section, suggesting that the car drivers must also get some credit.

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"Bro put him in his pocket like the packet of biscuits," another user wrote.

"Who said all heroes wear masks? Some wear helmets too," a third user noted.

"May god bless you and achieve everything that you pray for," a fourth user added.