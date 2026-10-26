Valmiki Jayanti 2026: History, Significance And The Story Behind Ramayana

Valmiki Jayanti 2026: The birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered sage who wrote the Hindu epic Ramayana, is celebrated as Valmiki Jayanti. The occasion honours the life and teachings of the Sanskrit poet, who is also known as Adi Kavi. This year, Valmiki Jayanti falls on October 26.

Celebrated on Ashwin Purnima, according to the Hindu lunar calendar, the date of Valmiki Jayanti changes every year. According to Hindu mythology, Maharishi Valmiki was born as Ratnakara and worked as a highway robber during his early years. His life is believed to have changed after he met sage Narad Muni, who guided him towards devotion to Lord Rama.

Sage Narada Muni asked him to repeat the words "Mara", which means to "kill". On constant repetition, the words became "Rama", Lord Vishnu's avatar.

He then devoted himself to meditation and worshipping Lord Rama for years. During this period, an anthill grew around him. This is believed to have led to the name Valmiki, which means one who is born out of an anthill in Sanskrit.

Valmiki's Role In The Ramayana

According to tradition, years of meditation helped him attain enlightenment, earning him recognition as Brahmarishi. According to mythology, Lord Brahma then blessed him with a vision that inspired him to write the Ramayana.

Maharishi Valmiki is credited with writing the Ramayana, one of the most important epics in Hindu mythology. The epic consists of 24,000 verses divided into seven cantos, or Kandas, including the Uttara Kanda.

Valmiki also appears as a character in the Ramayana. According to the epic, he welcomed Sita, the wife of Lord Rama, into his hermitage during her exile. He also taught her sons, Luv and Kush, while they lived there.

His contribution to Sanskrit literature and the Ramayana earned him the title of Adi Kavi, meaning the first poet. He is also widely revered as Maharishi Valmiki.