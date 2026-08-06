US Woman To Marry Organ Donor's Brother 20 Years After Life-Saving Liver Transplant

More than two decades after a life-saving liver transplant gave her a second chance at life, a Kentucky woman is preparing to marry the brother of the boy whose final act of generosity made it all possible. According to New York Post, Brooklyn Dotson was just a toddler in 2003 when she was diagnosed with a rare liver condition. Doctors told her family she had only days to live unless a donor organ could be found. Refusing to give up hope, her mother continued searching, and a matching liver became available in time for an emergency transplant at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

The donor was 10-year-old Michael Waters from Dayton, Ohio, who had been fatally struck by a car. Even at a young age, Michael had expressed a desire to become an organ donor. Determined to honour his wish, his parents donated his organs, with his liver saving Dotson's life.

The transplant also linked the two families in a way neither expected. Dotson kept in touch with Michael's family over the years and became a close friend of his younger brother, Noah Waters.

"Even as a kid, he'd do anything for anybody… he was way more mature than he needed to be," Noah told Lex 18.

As they grew older, that friendship gradually turned into a romantic relationship. Dotson later realised her feelings for Noah after years of knowing him, and the couple eventually got engaged.

Now, they are set to marry on September 26, turning a story that began with tragedy into one of love, gratitude and hope.

"Noah and Brooklyn's story began long before they ever imagined they would end up together. When Brooklyn was a little girl, she received a life-saving liver transplant from Noah's brother, Michael. Although their lives were connected from that moment, they grew up and followed their own paths. Years later, they reconnected, and what began as friendship grew into love. Today, they are preparing to start their next chapter as husband and wife and are grateful for the love and support of their family and friends as they celebrate this incredible journey together," according to the couple's wedding website.

"I'd say he probably knew what his purpose was. I had no idea that my brother was going to save my wife's life 20 years later," Noah Waters said of his older brother. Dotson says every day she gets to live is because of Michael's selfless decision to become an organ donor, and she hopes to honour his memory throughout her life.