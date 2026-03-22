"It Is Really A Traveller's Paradise": US Woman Praises Kochi's Cleanliness, Challenges "Dirty India" Stereotypes

A US-based vlogger has come out in support of India, challenging common claims about cleanliness after sharing her experience from Kochi. Through a video posted on Instagram, she presented a different perspective while exploring the coastal city.

Vlogger Chloe Jade documented her travels, sharing her experiences and what she saw. She questioned traditional stereotypes about India.

She wrote, "I am traveling in Kerala, India right now and a lot of time the first thing that someone says is “INDIA IS DIRTY”."

She further added, "Now, it's my second time here, but both of those visits are eight years apart and while certain parts of India are somewhat dirty… You cannot say that about the whole country. Travelling in India means that you need to look beyond what you see in the media. Travelling in India means that you're going to experience a lot of different things because the country is huge. India has so much to offer and is really a traveler's paradise."

Clean Streets And Clean Food

In the video, she explained that while many people describe India as unhygienic, her experience was quite different. According to her, the streets and sidewalks she saw were very clean, with no garbage visible anywhere. She described the sidewalks as extremely clean.

She also mentioned that people were using gloves while serving food in restaurants, and the overall environment appeared clean, similar to what is seen in other countries. She said the food was served hygienically and appeared fresh and nutritious. Based on her experience, she described the food she ate, including dosa, as delicious.

Watch Video Here:

Clean And Well-Organised Public Transportation

The vlogger also praised the city's public transportation. Referring to the Metro Ferry, she explained that it operates like a metro, but runs on water.

She said that the ferry is fully electric and very clean inside. According to her, passengers respect each other's personal space and the environment is orderly. Shw also mentioned that the surrounding waterways appeared clean.

She said that the use of renewable energy in this transportation system is effective and that the ferry and its surrounding area are kept very clean.

Finally, she clarified that her experience was in the city of Kochi, Kerala. Through her video, she tried to present a different and positive image of India, one that differs from common perceptions.