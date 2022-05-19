US Town Shuts Down After Only Clerk Resigns Over Vacation Denial

Christen Bouchard resigned as town clerk of Passadumkeag in Maine on April 7. (Representative Photo)

A record number of people have quit their jobs since the start of COVID-19. But for a town in the United States is facing more problems because of the phenomenon. Passadumkeag in Maine has been shut down after its only clerk resigned.

Christen Bouchard joined as the town clerk of Passadumkeag in September 2020 and her first duty was to oversee the November 2020 election, for which she even received training, according to Bangor Daily News.

In the months that followed, she was looking after nearly every affair of the town. Ms Bouchard was the deputy treasurer and in charge of licensing pets, registering vehicles, maintaining vital records and liaising with the state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife for the town of Passadumkeag.

She finally put in her papers on April 7 after the board responsible for the town's management refused to give her two-week leave “because there wouldn't be anyone to take over during her temporary absence”, Bangor Daily News further said.

With Ms Bouchard gone, the town cannot issue vehicle registrations, inspect homes or businesses, assess properties or respond to reports of rabid or abused animals,” Newsweek said in a report.

A Google review posted by the Town Office on April 19 said, "As of April 21st, 2022, there will be no clerk to fill the position in the Town of Passadumkeag. This means the office will be closed until further notice to in-person visits."

The position is now permanently open and the Town Office has advertised it on job boards, the Newsweek report further said.

Another employee, treasurer Barbara Boyer, comes to the office for a couple of days every week but can't issue vehicle registrations or perform other duties.

Passadumkeag is part of the Penobscot County in Maine, United States.