US Tourist In Japan Uses Google's Nano Banana AI To Crack Hotel AC Remote At 4 am

A US tourist in Japan found himself in an unusual late-night predicament when he woke up at 4 am, unable to adjust the air conditioning in his hotel room. Notably, the traveler could not understand the Japanese characters on the hotel's AC remote. Struggling in the early hours, the traveller turned to an unlikely saviour - Google's experimental AI tool Nano Banana. Using the tool's image recognition and translation capabilities, he scanned the remote and quickly received a breakdown of what each button meant.

The AI identified controls for temperature, fan speed, mode settings, and timers, allowing the man to finally adjust the room to a comfortable level and get back to sleep.

"Was woken up at 4am bc it was too hot in the hotel room. Nano Banana gods saved the day. prompt: “create an image in English," the tweet was captioned.

See the post here:

Was woken up at 4am bc it was too hot in the hotel room. Nano Banana gods saved the day.



prompt: “create an image in English” pic.twitter.com/9w6CZWGUw9 — michael s galpert (@msg) March 27, 2026

The incident, which the traveller later shared online, has since gone viral, with many users amused by the quirky situation while also praising the practical usefulness of AI in everyday travel challenges. Several users noted that Japanese appliances, while highly advanced, often pose a challenge for international visitors due to language barriers and complex interfaces.

One user wrote, "Great translation. I would still be at a loss how to use such a complicated remote beyond on/off."

Another commented, ""AI is becoming the ultimate travel hack at this point."

A third said, "Hotel remotes in another language are always confusing, this is so relatable."

About Nano Banana

Nano Banana is Google's AI-powered image generation and editing tool, officially known as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image. It's designed to create high-quality visuals with advanced features like natural language processing, real-time editing, and multi-image blending. With Nano Banana, you can generate images from text prompts, edit existing images, and even translate text within images.

The name "Nano Banana" came from a combination of the developer's nicknames. It is often used through the Google Gemini ecosystem for real-time visual decoding and image generation.