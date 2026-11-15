US Man Turns Retirement Into Travel Adventure, Sets Out To Visit All 50 State Fairs

Retirement has not slowed down Jim Chew. At 78, the Ohio resident is travelling across the United States with an unusual goal of visiting all 50 state fairs. Chew, who retired at the age of 75, initially struggled to adjust to life without a regular work schedule. He had previously run a condominium management company in Columbus, Ohio, and was looking for something to keep himself occupied, Washington Post reported.

His love for the Ohio State Fair gave him an idea. He enjoyed its many attractions, including the Ferris wheel, animal shows and live entertainment. Later, he came across a Facebook page called Visit All 50 States, which inspired him to take on a similar challenge.

Instead of visiting all 50 states, however, Chew decided to visit their state fairs.

What started as a retirement project has now turned into a years-long travel mission. Chew began his journey at the Georgia State Fair in October 2023 and has visited 31 fairs so far. He has 19 more to go.

He estimates that it will take him around seven years to complete the challenge.

Chew carefully plans his trips by checking fair dates and studying maps to cover two or three destinations in a single journey. In states without a state-sponsored fair, including Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Hawaii, he visits county or agricultural fairs instead.

Although he travels alone, Chew said he never feels lonely. He enjoys meeting strangers, striking up conversations and learning about their lives.

He recalled an incident during his visit to the Iowa State Fair in August 2025. After getting off a train in Osceola, he realised there were no taxis or ride-sharing services available to take him to his hotel. The stationmaster eventually offered him a ride.

For Chew, meeting people and experiencing local culture are among the biggest attractions of his travels. He also makes it a point to explore local food and exhibits rather than spending time at vendors who travel from one fair to another. While most fairs feature familiar attractions such as carnival rides, fried food, games, agricultural competitions and live entertainment, he has been surprised by how different each one can be.

From butter sculptures and racing dogs to western trick riding and unusual food displays, every destination has offered something new.

Some of his favourite stops so far include Iowa, California, Wisconsin, Utah and Florida. He particularly enjoyed the pork-on-a-stick in Iowa and the friendly locals. At the California State Fair, an interesting car display caught his attention.

In Wisconsin, he sampled local beers and listened to more than 20 live bands. His visit to Utah introduced him to Mexican street corn, while the Florida State Fair impressed him with performances held near a lake.

His most recent stop was the Louisiana State Fair, where he tried local dishes such as gumbo, crawfish, étouffée and alligator bites. He also enjoyed a ride down a massive, colourful slide and watched a Wild West show.

Chew documents his journeys and rates the fairs on a Facebook page, sharing details of his experiences with others.

His wife, Jill Chew, and their two adult children are supportive of his travel plans. While his wife prefers staying home with their dogs, she is happy to let him continue exploring the country. She said the idea was typical of her husband, who has always enjoyed having a mission to work towards.

Chew, meanwhile, sees the challenge as an opportunity to discover more of the United States, meet new people and experience different cultures.