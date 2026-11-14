Chinese Woman Cares For Cancer-Stricken Ex-Colleague For Over A Decade

A 76-year-old retired woman in Jinan, Shandong province, eastern China, has spent 14 years caring for her former colleague, who is battling cancer. Zhang Ji began looking after Zhang Hongquan in 2012 after finding him living in poor conditions and struggling with his illness. Despite facing criticism from neighbours and others, she continued to support him and help him with his daily needs, reported the South China Morning Post.

According to Jinan Daily, Zhang Ji reconnected with her former supervisor, Zhang Hongquan, in 2012 after years without contact. At the time, Hongquan was 82 years old, widowed, separated from his adult children and suffering from rectal cancer.

He was living in an apartment in poor condition, and his illness had caused his left leg to become black and swollen. As the home did not have central heating, he depended on a small coal stove to keep warm.

Concerned about his condition, Zhang Ji asked him to move into her home and promised to take care of him. Although neighbours warned her about possible criticism, she believed that leaving him alone could put his life at risk.

Hongquan initially refused because he was worried about what people would say. However, Zhang continued visiting him until he agreed to move into her home in the summer of 2012.

After he moved in, Zhang prepared a separate room for him and helped him with his treatment and daily activities. She took him to acupuncture sessions, encouraged him to remain positive and helped him with exercises.

In 2017, his condition became more difficult when complications caused the skin around his ankles to peel away, leaving open wounds that needed daily cleaning.

To care for his wounds, Zhang used a flowerpot to make a drainage basin. This helped her wash the affected areas and prevent dirty water from making the infections worse.

Her continued care eventually helped stabilise his condition. She also managed his finances and placed his pension money in separate fixed-term accounts.

Zhang said that Hongquan now insists on preparing meals himself and starts each day with a smile.

Despite her efforts, Zhang also faced criticism from people around her. One relative suggested that she should ask Hongquan to pay rent, while a friend questioned why she was not spending his money.

A neighbour also criticised her decision to bring a sick man into her home shortly after her husband's death.

However, Zhang did not allow these comments to affect her decision. She believed that a person with an honest character should not fear false accusations. She also said that every additional day Hongquan lived gave her a strong sense of fulfilment.

Zhang's dedication eventually earned the respect of Hongquan's family. When his sister-in-law asked him to return home, Zhang refused the request on his behalf, believing that he was already receiving the care he needed.

His daughter said Zhang was better than their mother, while his elder sister praised her honesty and character.

Hongquan also expressed gratitude for her support, saying that he would never forget what she had done for him. He described her heart as pure and her character as broad-minded.