US Man Eats Another Student's AI Artwork In Protest, Detained By Police

An undergraduate student at the University of Alaska was detained after he ripped "artwork off the walls" of a campus art gallery and ate it in protest. The accused, identified as Graham Granger, was taken into custody and charged with fifth-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanour under Alaska law.

Granger, who has been pursuing a film and performing arts program at the university, could not stand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to develop the artwork, prompting him to take action. He is alleged to have torn at least 57 of the 160 Polaroid-style prints off the wall during what officers described as an anti-AI crusade, causing an estimated $220 in damage.

The AI artwork was created by Nick Dwyer, a Masters of Fine Arts (MFA) candidate, who said his work explores identity, character narrative creation, and the psychological toll of prolonged interaction with artificial intelligence. Dwyer said he started incorporating AI into his work around 2017 or 2018, having previously spent years making artwork without the use of teh technology.

"When you make art, you become vulnerable and so the artwork is vulnerable and that's something that makes it seem more alive or more real or in the moment," he told the school paper.

According to university officials, as reported in the New York Post, the exhibit consisted of AI-generated images. It was displayed alongside work by other MFA candidates as part of a rotating gallery show. The show was part of a scheduled exhibition featuring five MFA candidates.

AI Slop On Internet

As artificial intelligence has surged in popularity, the internet has been plagued with low-quality, automated content known as 'AI slop'. Recognising this cultural shift, Merriam-Webster officially named 'slop' its 2025 Word of the Year.

Though anyone can write blogs, produce graphics, upload videos and write code using AI, the end product, especially for a professional setting, is not always satisfactory. AI use often results in a sloppy product that is easily recognisable by its distinct lack of human realness and imperfection.

In September, an NBC News report cited that humans were now being hired in numbers to make AI 'slop' look less sloppy, thereby spawning an unexpected employment field.