Iran Arrests 30 In Tehran For "Disturbing Public Order": Report

Iranian authorities in Tehran have arrested 30 suspects accused of public order offences, the news agency Tasnim reported Thursday, after days of protests against high prices that have at times turned deadly.

"After a coordinated operation by the security and intelligence services, 30 people accused of disturbing public order in the Malard district of western Tehran were identified and arrested last night," the report said.

