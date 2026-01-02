Advertisement

Iran Arrests 30 In Tehran For "Disturbing Public Order": Report

"After a coordinated operation by the security and intelligence services, 30 people accused of disturbing public order in the Malard district of western Tehran were identified and arrested last night," the report said.

Tehran:

Iranian authorities in Tehran have arrested 30 suspects accused of public order offences, the news agency Tasnim reported Thursday, after days of protests against high prices that have at times turned deadly.

"After a coordinated operation by the security and intelligence services, 30 people accused of disturbing public order in the Malard district of western Tehran were identified and arrested last night," the report said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Iran Protests, Iran Students Protests, Iran Economic Crisis
