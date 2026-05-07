US Couple Wins Rs 390 Crore After 30 Years Of Playing The Lottery

A couple from Richardson, Texas, has won a $41 million (Rs 390 Crore) lottery prize after playing the same lottery for 30 years without skipping a single drawing, according to People Magazine.

The winner bought a Quick Pick ticket at a 7-Eleven store in Mesquite, Texas, in April. They had no idea the ticket would change their life. The ticket matched all six winning numbers from the Monday, April 20 drawing: 21, 28, 33, 34, 43, and 44, according to the news report.

The winner's spouse checked the ticket first and then woke up their partner to share the exciting news. The spouse went back to sleep, but the winner could not rest. "I stayed up all night thinking about it!" the winner said.

The couple chose to stay anonymous. They told lottery officials they had not missed a Lotto Texas drawing in 30 years, making this win the reward for decades of dedication.

The couple plans to help their family with the money and also wants to travel. "There's a whole world out there I need to see!" the winner said.

In a separate story, Texas lottery officials are still looking for the person who won a $78 million jackpot in 2025. That winning ticket was bought at Gordon's Bait and Tackle in Brownsville, Texas, for a November 15 drawing. The winner has until 5 p.m. on May 14 to come forward. If they miss the deadline, the prize money goes back to the state. The cash payout before taxes would be over $43 million. The deadline may only be extended for certain military personnel.