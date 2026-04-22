2 Killed, 3 Injured In Shooting In US' Dallas: Cops

A man shot five people in Texas on Tuesday, killing two, at a shopping mall north of Dallas, police said.

Carrollton Chief Roberto Arredondo said it was not a random act of gunfire and that the victims knew the attacker, who was later arrested after a short chase on foot.

"We don't know exactly what the meeting was about, but we understand it to be a business relation," Arredondo said.

Video posted online showed officers with their guns drawn as they walked past doors at K Towne Plaza in an area of the city known as Koreatown. Agents from the FBI and another federal agency were among law enforcement at the scene.

Carrollton is 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) north of Dallas.

Of Carrollton's 130,000-plus population, over 4,000 are of Korean descent, according to the US Census American Community Survey.

In the last 20 years, it has grown into a thriving Koreatown for the metro Dallas area, thanks to Korean investors. It's anchored by big-box businesses like H-Mart supermarket as well as dozens of Korean restaurants serving everything from Korean fried chicken to shaved ice desserts. The city is also home to multiple Korean churches from Baptist to Presbyterian.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)