US Allows Passengers To Carry Weed On Flights, But There's A Catch

Passengers travelling within the United States may now be able to carry medical marijuana on flights under updated airport security rules, but there is still an important condition attached to the policy, according to The New York Post. The Transportation Security Administration, better known as the TSA, has quietly revised its guidance to state that cannabis products prescribed for medical use can be packed in both carry-on and checked luggage. The change comes after the US government moved to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug, recognising that it has accepted medical uses.

The decision marks a major shift in how cannabis is treated in American air travel. For years, travellers faced confusion because marijuana laws differ across US states. While many states have legalised medical or recreational cannabis, federal law still considers marijuana illegal. Since airports and aviation fall under federal control, passengers often worried about carrying cannabis through security checkpoints, according to The NYPost.

Under the updated TSA guidance, officers are not specifically searching for drugs during routine security screening. Their main responsibility remains passenger safety and identifying threats such as weapons or explosives. However, the agency has made clear that there is a catch. If officers discover cannabis during screening and believe a federal or local law may be broken, they can still contact law enforcement authorities.

Legal experts say passengers carrying small amounts of medically approved cannabis are unlikely to face prosecution in states where marijuana is legal. Even so, travellers are being warned to check local laws carefully before flying because rules still vary from state to state.

The policy change reflects the growing acceptance of cannabis in the United States, but it does not mean marijuana is fully legal for all air travellers.