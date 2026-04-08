Gujarat Cops Unearth Cannabis Plantation Worth Rs 2.6 Lakh, Owner Arrested

In a major crackdown on the narcotics trade, the Panchmahal Special Operation Group (SOG) has unearthed an illegal cannabis (ganja) plantation in Gujarat's Isrodia village.

Acting on a precise tip-off, the tactical team raided a local farm where the contraband was being surreptitiously grown under the cover of regular agricultural crops.

During the operation, SOG officers seized 22 mature green cannabis plants weighing significantly and valued at approximately Rs 2.60 lakhs. The farm owner and primary accused, identified as Devendrasinh Raulji, was arrested on the spot.

According to Panchmahal Superintendent of Police (SP) Haresh Dudhat, the SOG had received specific intelligence regarding the illicit cultivation. "The team conducted a strategic raid at the Isrodia farm and confirmed that cannabis was being grown illegally alongside other crops to evade detection," SP Dudhat stated during a media briefing.

The accused has been charged under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Vejalpur Police Station. The seized plants have been taken into custody as evidence.

Following the arrest, the police have launched an expanded investigation to determine the intended market for the narcotics.

Authorities are currently interrogating Raulji to identify potential buyers and investigate whether a larger syndicate is involved in distributing locally grown cannabis across the district.