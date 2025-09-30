Ukrainian Woman Reveals 4 Lessons European Gyms Could Learn From India

A Ukrainian woman has gone viral on social media after she revealed four lessons that the European gyms could learn from the Indian gyms. Viktoriia Chakraborty, who has been in India for over eight years, shared a video on Instagram, stating she had been working out in Indian gyms since 2017, detailing specific points she believes the European fitness industry could adopt from its Indian counterpart.

From the flexibility of rules to the affordability of availing services to a more social environment, Chakraborty highlighted the differences between the gymming culture in the two regions.

Here Are The Four Differences Revealed By Viktoriia Chakraborty:

Affordable memberships: In India, fitness is accessible. You don't need to spend 50-100 euros a month like in Europe. Even mid-range gyms here give full facilities at a fraction of the price. That keeps more people consistent.

Community vibe: Indian gyms feel social. People talk, share tips, spot each other, and actually know the trainer's name. It's less lonely compared to the "headphones-on, no-eye-contact" culture in Europe.

Flexible hours and plans: Many Indian gyms open super early or stay late. Plus, day passes, monthly, and quarterly. There's flexibility for students, travellers, and professionals. In Europe, most gyms are strict with yearly contracts.

Trainer accessibility: In India, you don't always need to pay extra just to get advice. Trainers often guide you casually, correct your form, and check in on your progress. In Europe, personal attention is usually locked behind expensive PT packages.

See the viral post here:

Also Read | UK Couple Plunges 180 Feet To Death Holding Hands: 'Susan Wants To Come With Me'

'I feel like India...'

As the post went viral, social media users agreed with her assessment, adding that Indian gyms felt more social.

"True! Gymming in Australia was a completely different experience from India," said one user, while another added: "I feel like India in general is more social than Western countries."

A third commented: "That was very well explained. I would also like to add that I experienced a similar kind of treatment in the Philippines. This leads me to believe that such a spirit of helpfulness is indeed a defining trait of Asian culture."

In another video, Chakraborty stated that she was told by several people not to go to India, but she stuck with her convictions.

"I not only came here, I fell in love, got married, built a business, and even started a blog about this incredible journey," said Ms Chakraborty.

"Life has a funny way of proving everyone wrong, sometimes, the best chapters begin right where people warn you not to go," she added.