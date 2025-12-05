Brazilian Man Dies After Barbell Crashes Onto Chest In Gym Horror Accident

A 55-year-old Brazilian man died in a tragic accident while lifting weights at a gym in Olinda on December 1, according to Daily Express. Ronald Montenegro, an amateur weightlifter and museum president, was bench-pressing when the barbell slipped from his hands and fell onto his chest. Although people in the gym rushed to help him, and he managed to free himself, he collapsed moments later. He was taken to a nearby health centre, but doctors were unable to save him. Police investigated the incident and confirmed it was an accident.

The CCTV footage of the incident, recorded inside the gym, has now gone viral.

Montenegro was well-known in Olinda for leading the Palacio dos Bonecos Gigantes, a museum famous for its giant paper-mache and cloth puppets that can reach 15 feet in height. The museum released a statement expressing deep sadness, calling him an essential figure who helped preserve the city's cultural traditions. They described him as a dedicated leader, artist, and strong supporter of carnival culture, as per the Daily Express.

The gym, RW Academia, also shared a tribute and a photo of Mr Montenegro on social media.

It said in a statement: "It is with deep sadness and dismay that RW Academia expresses its solidarity with the passing of our student Ronald Jose Salvador."

The gym said its entire team provided "immediate assistance" and called for "specialised help."

It added: "Despite all efforts, we received the news of his passing with immense sorrow. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends, wishing them strength and comfort at this time of immeasurable grief.

"Ronald Jose Salvador will always be remembered with respect and affection by all who were part of his journey in our community." A relative who asked not to be identified told Brazilian media Mr Montenegro trained regularly to keep fit.