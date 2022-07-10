UK Pigeon Found 4,000 Miles Away In US After Getting Lost Flying Home

The racing bird is said to be worth more than 1,000 pounds. (Unsplash/Representative Photo)

A racing pigeon called Bob has turned up 4,000 miles away in the United States after getting lost flying back to Tyneside, UK.

About three weeks ago, the homing pigeon set off from Guernsey in the Channel Islands. He was supposed to race back to his home in the north east of England and the journey should have taken him around 10 hours. However, the prized pigeon went missing and no one was quite sure exactly what had happened to him.

The mystery was finally solved on July 6 as an elderly man found the bird in his garden in Mexia, Monrow county, Alabama.

According to BBC, after the pigeon refused to leave the man's garden, he called up the local animal shelter, who came along and removed him. Because the pigeon was wearing distinctive leg bands, the animal shelter found that Bob was supposed to be on the other side of the ocean in the United Kingdom.

Speaking to the outlet, the staff at the animal shelter said that despite being underweight, Bob “looks pretty good” and had been checked by a vet. “He's appearing well, he's doing great,” the staff who have been caring for the pigeon at the shelter said.

The racing bird is said to be worth more than 1,000 pounds. The pigeon belonged to Alan Todd, who lives in Winlaton, UK. He has been reunited virtually with his bird. He told BBC that he believes that Bob took a wrong turn and landed on a ship where he crossed the Atlantic.

“He wouldn't have flown all that way, I think he has probably jumped on to a ship,” Mr Todd said, adding, “He (Bob) was covered in oil - it could have been an oil tanker.”

Now, as per the outlet, Mr Todd plans to travel over to the United States of America to get Bob the racing pigeon back.