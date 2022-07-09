Bureaucrat Shares Photo Of Class 10 Marksheet, Internet Inspired

Marksheet shows that IAS officer Awanish Sharan passed Class 10 from Bihar Board in 1996.

Awanish Sharan, an IAS officer from the Chhattisgarh cadre, never fails to amaze social media users with incredible posts that are widely praised on the internet.

This time, Mr Sharan shared a picture of his Class 10 marksheet on Twitter.

It shows that he passed his examination from Bihar Board in 1996. It also shows that he scored 314 marks out of a maximum 700, for a final score of 44.85 per cent.

Since being shared, the tweet accumulated around 32,000 likes and thousands of shares.

Many users were inspired by the post, but it also prompted them to question Mr Sharan that how did he choose Union Public Service Examination (UPSC) despite having low scores.

"You have no idea sir how much you motivate youths like me that nothing is impossible whenever I get depressed i read about people like you which give me strength to fight in life," wrote a user.

A second user who passed his 10th examination in the same year wrote, "I got 65% in 1996 in the same exam and felt very sad at that time as my school topper got more than 75%. Today I feel, it has no value. The guy who became topper and I, have no much gap in terms of Success. And the guy who got lesser is more successful than us."

In a recent tweet, he shared a picture from his favourite book while studying for the UPSC, which showed two pages from a book with several underlines and circles drawn with a pen.

"My brother shared the pages of my favourite book during UPSC preparation," reads the caption.

The tweet received thousands of likes after being shared.



