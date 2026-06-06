UK Man Gets Emotional While Leaving India, Says "It Breaks Me Every Time"

For UK travel content creator Dave Flew, leaving India remains the most difficult part of every visit. In a recent video recorded before his departure from Mumbai, Flew became emotional as he spoke about saying goodbye to the country and the friends he has made there.

Emotional Farewell From Mumbai

Walking through the streets of Saki Naka, Flew reflected on the feelings he experiences whenever it is time to leave India. He said that saying goodbye to his friends in India and knowing that he was leaving was the worst pain he could imagine.

The content creator appeared teary-eyed in the video as he shared his thoughts about departing from a country he said he had become deeply attached to over the years.

Watch Video Here:

"It Breaks Me Every Time"

Flew also spoke about his affection for India, saying that he loved the country unlike any other place and that leaving it each time was emotionally difficult for him. He said that it broke him whenever he had to go, even though he understood that life must carry on. He added that he would return and ended his message with "Jai Hind."

The video was shared on Instagram with a caption that carried a similar message. Flew wrote that it broke him every time to leave, but assured his followers that his content would continue.

Social Media Reaction

The post received warm responses from users, many of whom said they understood his feelings. Several people encouraged him to return soon and assured him that he would always be welcome in India.

One user commented, "We'll be right here with arms wide open when you return."

Another user noted, "I was born in the west, but I feel the same way you do every time I have to leave and say goodbye to my friends and all the love I receive there it breaks my heart every time to say goodbye."

"Comeback soon," added a third user.

Others described his departure not as a final goodbye but as a temporary farewell, expressing confidence that he would be back again in the future.