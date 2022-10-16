UK Cafe To Charge Customers Extra If They Behave Rudely: Report

Mr Hussain got this inspirational idea from a Facebook post about an American cafe.

Expressing love and respect towards people is always appreciated. But a cafe in the United Kingdom has taken it a little forward. Chai Stop in Preston has introduced a new rule - it is charging customers double the amount of their bill if they do not behave politely. According to a report in Machester Evening News, the aim of this move is to encourage consumers to be kind to the people who serve their orders.

The outlet said that Usman Hussain, 29, launched the tea, doughnut, street food, and dessert restaurant in March this year. He posted a notice stating that clients would be charged differently for the same drink based on how respectfully they order.

A post has also been shared on Chai Stop's Facebook page on Saturday that reads, "Desi Chai" will cost you £5 while "Desi Chai please" will cost you £3. But "Hello, Desi Chai please" will cost you just £1.90."

"The much-publicized chalkboard," the cafe wrote while sharing the post.

According to Mr Hussain, while the restaurant has never had a bad-mannered client, he thinks the rules would encourage people to open out and support the cafe's atmosphere of "good vibes only", Manchester Evening News said in its report.

"I think it's a nice reminder to use your manners, because unfortunately sometimes we do need reminding," Mr Hussain was quoted as saying by the outlet.

"We've never struggled with rude customers but since having the sign people are definitely coming in more open and having a laugh with us. To me, the most important thing in my business is to walk through the door and be treated like you're a welcome guest in our home. It's nice to have that respect reciprocated," he further said.

Mr Hussain got this inspirational idea from a Facebook post about an American cafe that had established the same rule a few years back. The picture was saved in his collection for two years and recently decided to test it in Chai Stop.



