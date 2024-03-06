UK Billionaire Richard Branson Gives Free Cruise Tickets To Entire Delta Flight

Mr Branson is the founder of the Virgin Group.

British billionaire Richard Branson recently surprised passengers onboard a Delta flight heading directly from Atlanta to San Juan in Puerto Rico, by giving them free cruise tickets. Virgin Voyages' Resilient Lady ship is scheduled to make her debut in San Juan later this year, and any adult Delta SkyMiles member who was over the age of 18 and was on the same flight was given the chance to sail on it.

Mr Branson gave the passengers the journey as a present in honour of the ship's move to San Juan as its new homeport.

"The Caribbean has been my home for many years, and I'm very excited to welcome Resilient Lady as she sails from San Juan to visit the region's most beautiful destinations. My excitement clearly couldn't be contained, so we came up with a way to celebrate with a personal invitation and surprise for some unsuspecting guests on a Delta flight to San Juan," the billionaire said.

The founder of the Virgin Group added. "We look forward to showing everyone what it's like to 'Set Sail the Virgin Way!'"

Watch the video below:

Billionaire Richard Branson offers free cruise to everyone onboard one of his virgin airline planes pic.twitter.com/A8LhcbU9S3 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 4, 2024

Since being shared, the video has amassed a variety of reactions on social media.

"One day I'll be this lucky haha," said a user.

"This guy is awesome on so many levels," said a person.

A third person said, "Impressive, giving back to the community"

"Dude loves just handing stuff out as a billionaire pretty rare," added a user.

Additionally, Virgin Voyages held a celebration at the gate of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, inviting customers to spin a prize wheel. Gift cards, flights on Virgin Atlantic and Delta, stays at Virgin Hotels, a Virgin Voyages cruise, and a Delta Vacations package were among the prizes.