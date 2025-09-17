New Yorkers Fail To Recognise UK Billionaire Richard Branson As He Tries To Interview Them

In a viral moment that's equal parts hilarious and humbling, British billionaire Sir Richard Branson, the co-founder of the Virgin Group, found himself snubbed by New Yorkers while trying to conduct impromptu street interviews. The 75-year-old tycoon, worth an estimated $2.8 billion according to Bloomberg, was promoting his latest entrepreneurial venture, but not many were able to recognise him on the street.

Notably, Virgin Group's Richard Branson and HelpBnk's Simon Squibb recently launched "Doorbell of Dreams," a platform where entrepreneurs can pitch their ideas in 60 seconds via a video doorbell. The initiative aims to give everyday people a chance to showcase their business ideas and provide guidance to selected entrepreneurs. After starting in the UK, it has now expanded to New York City, where entrepreneurs can pitch their ideas at Virgin Hotels. To promote the initiative, Mr Branson and Mr Squibb took to the streets of NYC, trying to interview locals, but in a humorous turn of events, the billionaire was repeatedly ignored, microphone in hand.

In the footage, Mr Branson is seen approaching a series of pedestrians with a polite, "Can I ask you a question?" The first few, including at least two women hurrying by, completely ignore him. One briskly walks past without a glance, while another offers a fleeting look before vanishing into the crowd.

Here's the video:

Mr Squibb, filming the ordeal, chimed in with a lighthearted quip: "A bit of rejection is healthy", prompting the billionaire to reply, "I'm not doing too well, am I?" Undeterred, the duo eventually strike gold with one willing participant. The New Yorker shared that his dream is to be financially independent and to make a difference in the world.

The video sparked a variety of amused reactions, with one user exclaiming, "Richard Branson getting rejected?!"

Another said, "Imagine ignoring one of the most inspirational self-made billionaires in the world, who's politely asking you a question." A third quipped, "Richard Branson experiencing ‘rejection therapy' is what I needed to see after a long day."

A fourth added, "Love how Sir Richard Branson is willing to go out of his comfort zone, though he would have every reason not to do so. So humble, friendly and playful."