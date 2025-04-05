Pro-Life Activist Bloodied And Assaulted During Interview In New York City

A pro-life activist was physically attacked during a street interview in New York City on Thursday. Savannah Craven Antao, a reporter for the pro-life advocacy group Live Action, was punched in the face by an interview subject while discussing abortion and pro-life views.

The altercation, captured on video, shows Antao engaged in a heated debate with an unnamed woman about the sanctity of life and the ethics of abortion.

Watch the video here:



Pro-Life reporter Savannah Craven Antao is attacked by a Planned Parenthood supporter who thinks we should kill babies and foster children. What would you have done? pic.twitter.com/dhtYgZwniC — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) April 4, 2025

Tensions escalated when the interviewee disagreed with Antao's stance, leading to the violent outburst. The footage shows Antao being bloodied and cut after the woman struck her twice in the face, forcing Antao off camera.

"You don't understand the magnitude of having a child," the interviewee said into the host's mic.

"I'm not the one who admitted they would be OK with killing babies in foster care and killing children that had been abused," Antao replied.

"That's not the point," the interview subject said, stopping mid-speech and delivering two blows straight to Antao's face. The reporter was sent reeling off-camera as the attacker walked away from the scene.