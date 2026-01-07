"Uber Graciously Revised It": Man Pays Rs 118 For Travelling 100 Feet, Post Viral

A social media post about an unusually short Uber ride has gone viral, prompting fresh discussion about how ride-hailing platforms calculate fares. In the post, X user The Kaipullai said he booked an Uber after exiting a metro station, only to realise - after getting into the cab - that he had mistakenly selected the same metro station as the destination instead of their home. The distance involved was barely 100 feet.

The driver, the user said, pointed out the error and graciously cancelled the ride, sparing the passenger the awkwardly short journey. But what caught attention online was the fare shown by the app.

"But that is not the funny part. The funny part is Uber actually showed me a fare. Initially it showed Rs 160. Then it graciously revised it down to Rs 118. For travelling about 100 ft," he said in the tweet.

So I came out of the Metro Station today and booked an Uber



I accidentally selected the same metro station as my destination instead of my home



One rider accepted the ride



I only realized it after getting into the cab when he corrected me.



He was gracious enough to cancel… — The Kaipullai (@thekaipullai) January 6, 2026

Screenshots were not shared, but the anecdote struck a chord, quickly circulating across platforms.

"The driver tricked you. He knows he'll get paid. He should have told you to amend your destination," commented one user. "Peru Kaipulla and tried like Vadivelu magic - "Middle Class Madhavan" logic in real life: taking you in a circle, dropping you back where you started, and charging a "revised" fare for the privilege.

Vadivelu would be proud of you today," said another.

Some users said platforms such as Uber operate with a base fare, designed to compensate drivers for time, fuel, and availability - even if the distance travelled is minimal.

"Cab would have come with 2-3 kms of dry run to pick you up. It would probably be their base fare," one of them tweeted.

The episode has reignited curiosity around how ride-hailing fares work, particularly minimum charge policies.

NDTV has reached out to Uber but the company has not responded or issued any official statement.

Uber has previously said its pricing is algorithm-driven, factoring in distance, time, demand, and base costs. The app may still generate a fare even for negligible distances if a trip is technically valid.