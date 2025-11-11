Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Two Men Trade Punches At Delhi Metro Station, Video Viral: 'Air Pollution Affecting Them'

Footage of the altercation at a Delhi metro station has gone viral on social media, showing two men kicking and punching each other.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Two Men Trade Punches At Delhi Metro Station, Video Viral: 'Air Pollution Affecting Them'
Screengrab of the video showing the brawl at a Delhi Metro station.
  • Delhi Metro fight broke out at Rohini West station on the Red Line
  • Two men shoved and punched each other near the platform edge
  • Bystanders intervened to separate the men after a brief struggle
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

A Delhi Metro station turned into a wrestling arena when two men started trading blows after a heated altercation. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the two involved in pushing and shoving before landing punches as those around attempted to separate the duo.

Footage of the altercation, allegedly captured at Rohoini West metro station on the Red Line, has been posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Ghar Ke Kalesh. The 24-second video, recorded by a fellow passenger, shows a dispute between two men quickly becoming physical as they shove and strike one another.

As the two men veered perilously close to the platform edge, bystanders attempted to intervene. After a brief but intense struggle, the crowd managed to separate them.

Check The Viral Video Here:

Also Read | 'Gotta Drop Ego': American Tourist Shaves Head On Banks Of Ganga After Making Promise, Video Viral

'Metro Needs Entertainment Surcharge'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.1 lakh views and hundreds of comments, with a section of users pointing out that such incidents were a regular occurrence in the Delhi Metro, while others made light of the situation.

"The air pollution has clearly affected their brains," said one user, while another added: "Good news is that the stuntmen did not breach the yellow line."

A third commented: "Delhi Metro tickets should have an entertainment surcharge. In case of no entertainment, there should be an option of refund."

A fourth said: "These frustrated people are loose cannons. You never know what other person is going through. These idiots will lash out their anger on you if given a chance, so be very cautious while travelling."

Last month, another video showed two men fighting inside a Delhi Metro coach. The altercation began with an argument before escalating into slaps, punches and kicks. During the brawl, one of the men fell on the floor, while the other kept on attacking him. 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Metro, Delhi Metro Fight Video, Delhi Metro Fight Video Viral
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now