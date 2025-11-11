Two Men Trade Punches At Delhi Metro Station, Video Viral: 'Air Pollution Affecting Them'

A Delhi Metro station turned into a wrestling arena when two men started trading blows after a heated altercation. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the two involved in pushing and shoving before landing punches as those around attempted to separate the duo.

Footage of the altercation, allegedly captured at Rohoini West metro station on the Red Line, has been posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Ghar Ke Kalesh. The 24-second video, recorded by a fellow passenger, shows a dispute between two men quickly becoming physical as they shove and strike one another.

As the two men veered perilously close to the platform edge, bystanders attempted to intervene. After a brief but intense struggle, the crowd managed to separate them.

Check The Viral Video Here:

Kalesh Inside Delhi Metro, Rohini west station

November 10, 2025

'Metro Needs Entertainment Surcharge'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.1 lakh views and hundreds of comments, with a section of users pointing out that such incidents were a regular occurrence in the Delhi Metro, while others made light of the situation.

"The air pollution has clearly affected their brains," said one user, while another added: "Good news is that the stuntmen did not breach the yellow line."

A third commented: "Delhi Metro tickets should have an entertainment surcharge. In case of no entertainment, there should be an option of refund."

A fourth said: "These frustrated people are loose cannons. You never know what other person is going through. These idiots will lash out their anger on you if given a chance, so be very cautious while travelling."

Last month, another video showed two men fighting inside a Delhi Metro coach. The altercation began with an argument before escalating into slaps, punches and kicks. During the brawl, one of the men fell on the floor, while the other kept on attacking him.