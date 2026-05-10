Two Australian Tourists Explore India In An Auto-Rickshaw, Viral Video Delights Internet

Two tourists from Australia's Perth have gone viral after choosing an unusual way to explore India - driving an auto-rickshaw nearly 2,700 km from Kochi to Jaisalmer. Their cross-country journey took them through central India, including highways near Nagpur, before eventually reaching the deserts of Rajasthan. Along the way, they also made a detour to the famous Borra Caves on the east coast. The wholesome encounter was shared by Munnavar Khan on Instagram, where he documented meeting the pair during their unconventional road trip.

In the now-viral clip, Khan first spots a brightly decorated auto-rickshaw cruising along a highway before zooming in on the smiling Australian travellers, who happily wave back from inside the three-wheeler. Packed with bags and travel supplies, the auto-rickshaw appeared to double up as both transport and a temporary home during the long adventure.

"India lover's Ride in Auto from Kochi to Jaisalmer amazing we meet him Nagpur Highway," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly charmed social media users, many calling the trip wholesome, adventurous, and a refreshing reminder that travel does not always need luxury or elaborate plans. Several users also said the clip captured the real spirit of travel - valuing experiences, spontaneity, and human connections over comfort. Many dropped heart and fire emojis on the video.

One user wrote, "This is called enjoying the real life."

Another commented, "Low budget trip." A third said, "Rare to see Perth blokes doing this."

A fourth added, "Brother, it feels good to see people from outside come to our country to visit."

Legal requirements for renting auto rickshaw for foreigners

While foreigners can legally rent and drive an auto-rickshaw in India, the rules are more complex because auto-rickshaws are officially classified as commercial public transport vehicles. Operating one commercially usually requires a transport licence, vehicle permit, and commercial registration.

However, most foreign tourists undertaking long-distance "tuk-tuk adventures" are not using the vehicles for paid passenger services. Instead, they typically rent them privately through organised tour operators that arrange insured vehicles, permits, and paperwork for self-drive expeditions.

Travellers generally need a valid driving licence, an International Driving Permit (IDP) covering light motor vehicles or three-wheelers, passport and visa documents, and all vehicle papers. Even then, tourists may still face police checks, confusion over license categories, insurance complications after accidents, and varying transport rules across Indian states. The safest approach is to rent only through registered operators, carry all original documents, and use the auto-rickshaw strictly for personal travel rather than commercial passenger transport.