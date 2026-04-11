Two American Travellers Mistake "Happy Funeral" Banquet For Restaurant, Receive Warm Hospitality In China

A surprising cultural misunderstanding turned into a heartwarming experience when two American travellers in rural China mistakenly entered a traditional "happy funeral" banquet, thinking it was a restaurant. The incident led to unexpected hospitality and a memorable interaction with local residents, reported the South China Morning Post.

Well-known American YouTuber Ludwig Anders Ahgren, popularly known as Ludwig, who has over 6.8 million followers, was traveling across China with his friend on a motorcycle trip. Their journey began in Guangdong province in southern China and was planned to continue all the way to Inner Mongolia in the north.

On the fifth day of their trip, while traveling through the Shaoyang region of central China's Hunan Province, the two travelers lost their way and accidentally ended up in a rural village.

In the village, they witnessed a family holding a "happy funeral," also known as "xisang." This is a traditional Chinese custom in which the life of a person who has lived to the age of 90 or older is celebrated with celebration rather than mourning.

Unlike ordinary funerals, which are typically solemn and somber, a "happy funeral" is a ceremony that honours a long and successful life.

But seeing the red lanterns and large crowd, the two Americans mistook it for a modern restaurant. Tired and searching for food, they asked in broken Chinese, "Can we eat here?"

A local man, surnamed Li and age 45, later explained that his neighbor was holding a funeral for a 104-year-old man at the time.

He said, I told them it was a 104-year-old man's funeral, and unfortunately, the main course had already been served, so they would have to wait until 5 pm."

Due to a language and misunderstanding, the travellers initially assumed the man was 104 years old and seriously ill.

Li also explained that since the two travellers were unfamiliar with the village, he took them to a mountain monument to see the village.

Even though nearby restaurants were closed at 3 pm, Li invited the two guests to his home for a meal. His father, a former chef, prepared simple home-cooked dishes for them, including braised pork, fried eggs, and roasted carrots.

According to Li, the travellers said they don't usually eat pork belly, but that day they finished the entire meal. Before leaving the village, the three shared contact details.