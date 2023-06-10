Trump To Ambani, Artist Uses AI To Generate Toddler Versions Of Famous Personalities

Mr Mulloor revealed that he created the pictures using Midjourney app.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) always has some bizarre yet fascinating take on things. And now one artist has used this AI technology to generate images of famous personalities as adorable toddlers.

Artist Jyo John Mulloor who is an AI enthusiast released a new set of striking AI-generated pictures showing influential celebrities, like Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Mukesh Ambani, in their childhood.

"From Little Dreamers to Big Achievers! These childhood photos capture the humble beginnings of today's millionaires. Behind every success story lies a journey of determination and ambition. Remembering where it all started!" Mr Mulloor captioned the post.

Take a look below:

The first post featured AI pictures of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Ma, Mukesh Ambani, Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Steve Jobs and Warren Buffett.

The second Instagram post, on the other hand, showed famous personalities, including Vladimir Putin, Bill Gates, Kim Jong Un, Rihanna, Joe Biden, Narendra Modi, Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Sergey Brin.

The two Instagram posts were shared just a few hours back and since then they have accumulated thousands of likes and comments. Many users were left amused to see the images, while others were in awe of the artwork.

"This is so cool," wrote one user. "Fantastic work," said another.

A third user commented, "U made the impossible possible," while another added, "A magic beyond the wildest of imagination".

In the caption, Mr Mulloor revealed that he created the pictures using an AI application called Midjourney.

Meanwhile, speaking of AI images, previously, an Instagram post showing world leaders as "rockstars" had also gone viral on social media. In an Instagram post, artist Jyo John Mulloor posted a series of images showing world "legends", including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, showcasing their musical talents at the "World Leadership Music Concert".

In the caption, Mr Mulloor revealed that he created the pictures using an AI application called Midjourney. The post also included images of former US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel.