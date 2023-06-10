In US, Artist Gifts Rahul Gandhi Portrait Of Sonia Gandhi. See Post

Internet users praised Ms Pandey's painting skills and called her art "lovely".

Rahul Gandhi is on a 10-day visit to the United States and during his trip, he got quite a special gift from a talented artist. Taking to Twitter, Sarita Pandey, who is a media and communications professional and an artist, shared that she gifted the Congress leader a charcoal and watercolour painting of his mother and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

"Gifted @RahulGandhi a super-quick charcoal + watercolor painting of Sonia Gandhi Ji when he was visiting Washington, DC, last week. As I handed it to him, I said, "From one mother to another," and he said he will pass it to her. I hope he does," she shared on Twitter along with pictures of Mr Gandhi and the portrait.

Gifted @RahulGandhi a super-quick charcoal + watercolor painting of Sonia Gandhi Ji when he was visiting Washington, DC, last week. As I handed it to him, I said, “From one mother to another,” and he said he will pass it to her. I hope he does. ❤️#ArtistOnTwitterpic.twitter.com/mkVXQKSuKa — Sarita Pandey (@saritapandey) June 9, 2023

Ms Pandey shared the post on Friday and since then it has accumulated more than 415,000 views and over 5,200 likes. Internet users praised Ms Pandey's painting skills and called her art "lovely".

"Beautiful painting with beautiful message. U r rocking," wrote one user. "Very nice, charcoal+watercolouring is very difficult job and yet getting all the expressions is the highlight of the art," said another.

A third user said, "Oh. Lovely. That's a touching gesture. Emotion. The beauty of it is that one can recognise it being genuine or phoney almost immediately. Another characteristic is that the reaction to it is always genuine".

A fourth added, "Excellent drawing looks real". "That's a beautiful gesture maam stay blessed," wrote another.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's visit to the United States has been met with a mixture of excitement, curiosity and scepticism. During his three-city US tour, his appearances and statements have made headlines. He has taken shots at the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and even accused the Modi government of using "all its strength" to stop his party's Bharat Jodo Yatra - a 4,000 km-long "unity march" he led across the nation over the course of five months. He even accused the Center of misusing central agencies to threaten people.

