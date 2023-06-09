Elon Musk Shares Meme Poking Fun At Apple Vision Pro's Staggering Price

It was launched at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5

Apple unveiled its first Mixed Reality headset at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5. Called Apple Vision Pro, the headset boasts a blend of virtual and augmented reality, allowing users to interact with a digital interface while staying aware of their surroundings. As soon as the headset was launched, a wave of memes poking fun at its $3,499 price flooded social media.

Now, days after its launch, billionaire Elon Musk also tweeted a meme mocking the product. The meme shows a photo of a woman wearing Vision Pro placed alongside some mushrooms that can chemically change 'carbon vibrations', allowing one to ''make instant contact with WFOs and aliens'' These mushrooms are just priced at $20.

See the meme here:

Since being shared, his tweet has garnered more than 5.4 lakh likes, more than 67,000 retweets, and a lot of comments.

''Ah, the imagination that can turn Unidentified Flying Objects into Visitations from Outer Space despite perfectly plausible explanations which are also out there but you would never guess it. We have enough to deal with on Earth never mind thinking up aliens,'' wrote one user.

Another commented, ''Now we know where you got the idea to buy Twitter,'' while a third said, ''No one can beat Mother Nature.''

Resembling a pair of ski goggles, the headset features a glass 23-million-pixel screen that covers the upper face and is controlled using the wearer's eyes, hands, and voice. It is powered by a discrete battery pack that is connected via a cable on the left side of the device. Apple says that the device can be controlled via eyes, simply by looking at graphical elements on the display. Users can also tap their fingers and use voice commands to control objects and enter text in fields displayed in front of the wearer's eyes.

Apple Vision Pro price is set at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,88,700) and the mixed reality headset will go on sale early next year via Apple.com and Apple retail stores in the US. There is no word from Apple on when the headset will be available in other markets, including India.