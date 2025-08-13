"Speed Is Insane": Mysterious Object Zips Through The Sky In UK, Video Ignites Frenzy

A British man has captured a mysterious object streaking across the sky while filming his 5-year-old Labrador, Dash, playing fetch on the Malvern Hills near Worcester, England. The video, taken on August 2, shows a brief, missile-like anomaly flashing under the cloudy sky for less than a split-second. When played at full speed, the object is barely visible, but when slowed down, it appears tubular and missile-shaped with a blue-looking cap on its rear, Gloucestershire Live reported.

Encouraged by friends, Andrew Clifton shared the clip in a UFO sightings Facebook group, where it quickly racked up millions of views and numerous speculations. The footage was later shared on other social media platforms, including X. Some believe it's an arrow or a firework, while others think it might be alien technology or a top-secret military project, given the proximity to an RAF base.

The true nature of the object remains unclear, fueling ongoing discussion and curiosity.

Watch the video here:

🧃 UFO captured in slow motion over Malvern Hills, (Western UK 🇬🇧) pic.twitter.com/Dnnxe9lFdl — 💭 think tank (@528vibes) August 7, 2025

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "What it is, it's flying fast and has a contrail behind it."

Another commented, "Probably a fire work. UAPs/UFOs do not use tech that produces a flame in their exhaust; not in any video I have ever seen." A third said, "this speed is insane."

"It was such a strange experience. It was moving so fast that there was no way I could pick it up with my naked eye . But when I got home from dinner with friends later that day, I was reviewing the videos from the day and noticed something small. That's when I edited the video into slow-motion and saw the object in full force for the first time," Mr Clifton said.

"I've seen some people suggesting it's AI, but I can promise you the only editing I did was to slow the footage down. I think it's more likely to be some sort of military equipment that we don't know about. But it's true that whenever I watch it, I can't come up with a full answer as to what it is," he added.