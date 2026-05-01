'Truly Extraordinary Experience': A Foreign Mother and Son's 14-Day Kerala Journey Viral

A mother-son duo from abroad has gone viral after sharing their 'extraordinary' two-week experience of travelling across Kerala. In a now-viral Instagram clip, Emma Judd, travelling alongside her son, Thomas Judd, began their Kerala adventure with the "peaceful yet powerful" atmosphere of a traditional temple festival, where the music, rituals, and elephants created a visceral first impression.

"There are moments in travel that stay with you. I spent 2 weeks in Kerala, India, travelling with my son @tjudd7, and it was a truly extraordinary experience!" said Emma.

She highlighted that people were dressed "so beautifully and everything felt so meaningful", making the whole experience truly unforgettable for her.

"And then on to Kochi, where the atmosphere shifts. At Brunton Boatyard, a beautiful heritage hotel, and looking out across the water, watching the constant movement of the boats and ships, container ships, cruise liners, and fishing boats. The world goes by. It feels alive, and you feel a part of it.

Judd said she also travelled to a traditional eco-village, where life seemingly slowed down, watching local people at work and sharing skills passed down through the generations.



"It was incredible to witness so many different aspects of local culture. Every corner tells a story. This journey isn't just about what you see, it's about how it makes you feel. And Kerala, it stays with you."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini Sexually Abused 'Brown Boy Indian', Threatened His Career: Report

'Loved Kerala'

As the video gained traction, social media users flooded Emma's comment section with their own Kerala travel stories.

"Thank you for coming to Kerala and feeling our real love from the heart. Here people may be simple, but our hearts are pure and full of warmth," said one user, while another added: "Felt like watching a BBC documentary. Beautifully narrated."

A third commented: "Loved Kerala when I visited 15+ years ago. The sights, smells, and ambience. I had the most amazing fish dish in Kochi, wrapped in banana leaves.. (I can still remember it to this day!)"

A fourth said: "Really amazing place. We stayed in the lake resort and went on one of their houseboats overnight travelling along the waterways. People all so friendly."