Traveller Lauds Indian Hospitality After Spending Rs 2 Lakh At Beach Villa In UK

A traveller who spent three days at a beach villa in Scotland has gone viral after highlighting the difference in hospitality in the UK and India. In a now-viral Instagram post, content creator Dipanshu highlighted that despite spending Rs 2 lakh in the UK, basic services like cleaning and laundry differed vastly from India, where guests were promptly helped and allowed to enjoy their getaways.

"UK hospitality teaches you independence. Indian hospitality teaches you how it feels to be genuinely taken care of. Same money. Very different treatment," Dipanshu captioned the post.

He highlighted that during the three-day stay, the room cleaning services were never provided, adding that in India, the housekeeping would regularly provide such services. The traveller also pointed out that once he called the reception for a towel change, only to be ghosted the entire day. After walking to the reception, he was told to use the washing machine to wash the towel and reuse it.

"UK: One fine day, hot water just disappeared. No warning. No apology. Just character development. In India: Hot water is checked proactively. Even if it fails, someone is already fixing it while apologising," said Dipanshu, adding that there was difference in the definition of hospitality in both countries.

Check The Viral Post Here:

'No One Is Close To Indians'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over one lakh views, with the majority agreeing with Dipanshu's assessment that Indian hospitality is superior.

"Yes 100%. Indian/asian hospitality is at par. No one is even close to them. No matter how good hotel you choose, 4-star, 5-star, hospitality is not that good," said one user while another added: "Hospitality is so much better in Asian countries compared to western."

A third commented: "Having travelled across the UK with my family for a month, including 10 days across multiple cities in Scotland, this feels like the most raw and truthful comparison. We truly loved the experience, but this captures the very real differences in hospitality we noticed."

A fourth said: "If India cleans up its air and environment from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, there's so much untapped potential with our hospitality."