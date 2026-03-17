Foreign Woman Looking For Place To Stay 'Instantly 'Adopted' By Indian Mother, Heartwarming Video Viral

A Dutch woman solo travelling across India has gone viral after sharing a heartfelt moment with an Indian mother. In a now-viral Instagram video, content creator Meike Hijman approaches locals to ask for a place to stay and is immediately welcomed with open arms. One woman, dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire, is seen tenderly taking Hijman's hand and leading her through the fields to her home for the night.

"POV: You ask strangers in rural India for a place to sleep and an Indian mom instantly adopts you," Hijman captioned the video.

In the clip, Hijman explained to the mother and her sons, using Google Translate, that she had a tent to pitch, but it might not be a safe move due to her expensive bike and equipment.

Hijman revealed that the woman offered her a room as well as dinner and breakfast. The Dutch traveller said she had an "amazing time", adding that people in Rajasthan were 'so kind' to her.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'Indian Hospitality'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly 600,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users highlighted that the love of Indian mothers and their hospitality was unmatched.

"We have a saying in India, "A mother is a mother to everyone". Hope you enjoyed your time," said one user, while another added: "In any village, you can ask for a room, they will give it free, without charging money."

A third commented: "Indians are generally very kind and believe in hospitality. They treat you like their own family."

In a previous clip, Hijman was embraced warmly by a rural family in Haryana after she asked for a place to camp during her journey through the state.