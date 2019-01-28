Trapped By Neck, Girl Dangles From Third Floor Balcony In Scary Video

A girl was seen trapped on a third floor balcony.

A hair-raising video shared online shows a girl hanging from the third floor of a building, trapped between the railings by her neck. Thankfully, thanks to two men who are seen rescuing her in the video, she was able to come out unharmed.

The incident took place in southwest China's Yunlong county on Friday, reports CGTN.

"A little girl accidentally fell from her third floor apartment, trapping her neck between the railings in Yunlong county," wrote CGTN while sharing the video.

In the short clip, two men are seen climbing a ladder to help her out. On social media, many have applauded them as heroes.

Watch the heart-stopping video below:

The unnamed girl was rescued without any injuries.

This isn't the first time a scary video has emerged from China. In September, in a similar incident, a viral video showed a young boy dangling from a Ferris wheel by the neck. He managed to escape with only minor injuries.