This Teen Earns Rs 16 Lakh A Month Selling Stickers Online. Here's How

Earning money through unconventional ways has become increasingly popular in the digital age. Young individuals are finding success in fields like content creation and digital marketing. However, one British teenager has taken a unique approach during the festive season, earning an impressive $19,000 (approximately Rs 16,08,748) per month by selling stickers.

According to the New York Post, the 17-year-old teenager Caelan McDonald is making this fortune with his personalised sticker business, thanks to a craft kit he got for Christmas from his mother. He was given a $191.37 Cricut Joy-a digital drawing, cutting, and printing machine-for Christmas two years ago by mom Karen Newsham, 49.

He started printing transfers, which he stuck on glassware and acrylic-and when he shared them on Facebook, he started getting commissions for personalised items. At the start of 2024, he was selling around 200 personalised items a month-featuring the transfers he made at home-working three hours a day after college.

He bought large industrial printers after quitting school, and since July, he has sold $94,410.31 (Rs 79,93810) worth of goods on TikTok Shop and other platforms.

McDonald, from Lancaster, Lancashire, said, "It's 100% the best Christmas present I ever got-it's the gift that keeps on giving. I never imagined it would get to this point.If you'd told me last year that this would happen, I'd have just laughed. It kind of started accidentally.In June I thought, 'I'll just give it a try,' and it's gone crazy. Now I'm so busy I hardly ever stop."

"The last few months have gone so fast it feels like they've been about two seconds.I just invest everything back into the business, but it's nice to be able to update my phone or iPad when I want or need to."