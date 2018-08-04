This Kardashian Sister Says She Can't Get Her Daughter To Smile For Her

"I am trying to get her to giggle. And that is all I want to hear," says Khloe Kardashian

Offbeat | | Updated: August 04, 2018 14:30 IST
Image Instagrammed by Khloe Kardashian.

Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian says it annoys her when her three-month-old daughter True doesn't smile for her.

"I do get annoyed because she doesn't give me any playtime on FaceTime. She doesn't care about me. Well her dad, she smiles and (her) tongue sticks out, like, do the same thing to me! I am protesting. I am not going to FaceTime. It does nothing but bother me more," Khloe said at her Good American activewear launch in New York City.

While the 34-year-old personality struggles to get a reaction out of her daughter when she is away, Khloe has no trouble entertaining her when she is at home, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Khloe said: "I think she knows that, if I have been away because when I come back, she gets so excited to see me - that just no matter how tired you are after work or whatever, it melts your heart. You just love every minute of it. I do the dumbest things.

"I am trying to get her to giggle. And that is all I want to hear. And I do the craziest things. It drives me crazy that she won't laugh. I am like, 'Just laugh!'"

 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

True is Khloe's daughter with boyfriend Tristan Thomson. She was born in April this year.

