This Indian Founder Is Paying His Employees To Leave And Start Their Own Business

While most founders frown upon the idea of employees venturing beyond the company, an Indian entrepreneur has caught social media's attention after revealing that he pays his workers to leave and pursue their own business journeys. Musthafa PC, the global CEO of Karnataka-based iD Fresh Food India, said he wants his team to follow their dreams and build something meaningful.

In a LinkedIn post, Musthafa revealed his humble beginnings, stating that he made a lot of mistakes but kept going because a few people believed in his idea.

"We started iD in a tiny kitchen in Bengaluru with Rs 50,000 and a lot of fear. We made mistakes. We had sleepless nights. But we kept going because a few people believed in us when we couldn't fully believe in ourselves," he wrote.

Musthafa said he had not forgotten what that belief meant to him when chips were down. Having made it, Musthafa said he wanted to extend the same belief to his employees.

"Our new Entrepreneurship Policy for iD employees offers: Access to the entire iD ecosystem, including our partner network. Mentorship from the iD leadership team. A partially paid sabbatical to pursue their dreams through those uncertain days."

Musthafa said no employee should have to choose between pursuing their dream and having a safety net. He added that employees had the freedom to return to him if things did not work out.

"Saying goodbye to some of our best people will hurt. But one day, seeing them build something of their own and create an impact in society greater than what we've built at iD will fill my heart with immense pride," said Musthafa. "I wish they would pursue their dreams and build something meaningful."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | GTA 6 New In-Game Footage Leaves Fans Stunned: 'Most Lifelike A Game Has Ever Looked'

Musthafa is not the only founder to allow his employees to pursue their dreams. In 2021, Lattice co-founder Jack Altman offered a $100,000 investment to any employee who quit the company to launch their own business.

Altman explained that when he was working as a VP of business development at e-commerce company Teespring, his then-boss gave him the freedom to take the risk and start Lattice. Altman said he was simply extending the same entrepreneurial support to the new generation of workers.