This Chinese Influencer Gained 10 Million Followers In Just One Day. Here's How

A Chinese beauty influencer has stunned social media after gaining nearly 10 million followers in just one day following her return to the internet after a three-year break. The influencer, known online as "Luo Wang", had disappeared from social media in 2022 at the peak of her popularity. During her absence, rumours spread online about her personal life and career, leaving many fans curious about whether she would ever return.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the influencer recently made a surprise comeback on Chinese social media platform Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. Within 24 hours, her account reportedly attracted almost 10 million new followers, turning her return into one of the platform's biggest viral moments this year.

Her comeback video quickly crossed millions of views. In the clip, Luo Wang appeared emotional and thanked supporters who had continued to remember her during her long absence. She also addressed rumours surrounding her disappearance and said she had stepped away from the public eye to focus on her personal wellbeing.

Social media users flooded the comments section with supportive messages, with many saying they had waited years for her return. Several fans described her as one of China's most influential beauty creators before she vanished from the internet.

The report said her sudden comeback also triggered intense discussion across Chinese social media platforms, with related hashtags trending widely throughout the day.

Experts say the influencer's massive following growth highlights the power of online fan communities and the growing influence of digital creators in China's social media industry.

Her return has now become a major talking point online, with many users closely watching whether she will continue posting regularly after reclaiming the spotlight in dramatic fashion.