They Started With One Viral Travel Video. Two Years Later, They Say They Earned Rs 1 Crore

Content creation has increasingly emerged as a lucrative career, with many creators earning incomes that rival or even exceed those in traditional professions. One such couple, Muskaan Mittal and Aashish Gupta, recently shared how leaving their tech careers to become full-time content creators transformed their earnings. In a video posted on Instagram, the couple compared their salaries as IT professionals with the income they have generated through content creation over the past three years.

Before switching careers, Aashish worked as a data analyst with an annual take-home salary of Rs 12 lakh, while Muskaan was a software developer earning Rs 23 lakh a year.

Their content creation journey began in 2023 after a video documenting their trip to Vietnam attracted more than 20,000 views. Encouraged by the response, they started creating travel content, later expanding into topics such as relationships, health and lifestyle.

Although they initially treated content creation as a side project, they secured their first paid brand collaboration in October 2023, earning Rs 15,000. By the end of that year, they said they had generated around Rs 6.5 lakh from content while still working their full-time jobs.

In 2024, the couple decided to quit their tech careers and pursue content creation full-time. Alongside brand partnerships, they added affiliate marketing and hosted their first group travel experience, taking their reported earnings for the year to Rs 45.3 lakh, higher than the Rs 35 lakh they previously earned together in their corporate jobs.

According to the couple, 2025 marked their biggest milestone. "Year 3 was our biggest yet. We left the agency because we felt undervalued there. We talked to other creators and built platform monetisation on YouTube and Facebook. We sold our first digital product, kept on doing affiliates, and also did one group trip. That year, we made ₹1.09 crore," Aashish claimed.

They also shared that they earned Rs 21.6 lakh during the first four months of this year. However, they clarified that the figures represent gross revenue and do not account for business expenses, adding that content creation is a seasonal industry and monthly earnings can fluctuate.