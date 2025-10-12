Thailand Businessman Offers Rs 81,000 Reward For Slapping Son's Mistress "10 Times"

A Thai business tycoon has stirred controversy after offering a 30,000 baht (around Rs 81,000) reward to anyone who slaps his married son's mistress at least ten times. Arnon Rodthong, 65, owner of the largest durian orchard and warehouse in Thailand's Chumphon province, posted a Facebook offer seeking justice for his daughter-in-law, South China Morning Post reported.

The post read: "To anyone in Lang Suan district, I will pay 30,000 baht to anyone who slaps my son's mistress. You must slap her at least 10 times. Once the job is done, come to me for payment."

"I'm even willing to cover any police fines incurred from slapping her. The reward is valid until Chai ends his relationship with her. I made this post to protect my innocent daughter-in-law, seek justice for her, and urge my son to end the affair."

Rodthong's son, Chai, allegedly left his wife and child for a woman named On, who had previously dated a young male relative, either Rodthong's grandson or nephew. She initially joined the family's durian company as an accountant and started dating Rodthong's grandson and began advancing her position, eventually pursuing Chai. Rodthong's son reportedly neglected his responsibilities and allegedly threatened his wife with a gun, demanding she leave voluntarily.

In Thailand, simple assault like punching, slapping, or kicking can lead to penalties of up to two years' imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both, according to the Thai Penal Code. Rodthong said he is prepared to face legal consequences for his post if it breaks any laws, as he wants to fight for his family.

In a later media interview, Rodthong displayed a stack of 1 million baht in cash to show his reward was genuine. Many online viewers jokingly expressed interest in taking up the offer, with one commenting, "Let me pull up there, easy money."

However, the post sparked controversy, and he later deleted it, citing concerns over promoting violence. "Many people I respect have urged me not to use violence to resolve this matter or set a bad example for the public, so I've decided to cancel it," he explained.

He instead announced that he was cutting ties with his son and would reclaim assets he had placed under his name. "My lawyer will reclaim those assets and transfer them to Chai's daughter, my granddaughter. I forgive him and let him go," he added.

Rodthong, 65, built his empire from scratch and now owns the largest durian orchard and warehouse in southern Thailand's Chumphon province.