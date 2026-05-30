Techie Receives First Salary After Being Laid Off In January, Shares Emotional Win Online

The tech sector continues to face an ongoing wave of mass layoffs, leaving even highly experienced professionals struggling to navigate a remarkably difficult job market. Against this challenging economic backdrop, a software engineer has recently gone viral after sharing an emotional milestone on social media. The techie posted a heartfelt update celebrating their first salary deposit since losing their job in January.

The techie with over five years of experience detailed that the months of being jobless led to a lot of self-doubt, but the journey eventually helped them land a better opportunity.

"The last few months were filled with LeetCode, system design, machine coding rounds, interview prep, rejections, and a lot of self-doubt," the user wrote in a Reddit post, adding: "Today, this salary isn't just money. It's proof that consistency pays off."

The software engineer said they weren't comfortable sharing the daily reality of layoffs with family or friends, but the anonymity of social media helped them channel the struggles.

"The journey also led me to a much better product-based company with a hike I couldn't have imagined a few months ago," the techie said. "The advice, answers, and encouragement from this community helped more than you probably realise. January took away my job. May gave me my confidence back."

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As the post gained traction, some social media users shared similar experiences, while others asked the tech professional for career advice.

"Same, from December, it just hit now," said one user, while another added: "I got a job after two years and I got Rs 1.25 lakh credited in my account."

A third commented: "Can you share the resources used for preparation like for LLD (Low-Level Design), HLD (High-Level Design) and coding?"