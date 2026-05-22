Meta Employee Feels 'Free' After Layoffs, Says Her Soul Was 'Slowly Dying'

Meta recently laid off nearly 8,000 employees, cutting roughly 10 per cent of its workforce. Following the announcement, a former employee from San Francisco went viral for celebrating her termination. Instead of feeling devastated, she shared that the job loss made her feel "happy and free". In an Instagram post, Asha Raval, who worked as a product designer at Meta since 2022, as per her LinkedIn profile, said she was among those impacted by the latest round of layoffs. Raval shared a screenshot of the layoff notice she received, adding that she was let go despite 'exceeding expectations' in all of her performance reviews in the last four years.

"Today, I became one of the 8,000 people laid off at Meta. And honestly? I feel free," Raval captioned the video. "After four years of exceeding expectations at Meta, I can confidently say this: No amount of stock grants, performance reviews, or corporate prestige can fix the feeling of your soul slowly dying inside a life that no longer fits you."

Raval, who has an impressive 1.2 lakh followers on Instagram, said she has always been an artist before her Silicon Valley gig and that she will return to her art, fashion and storytelling.

"Before tech, before corporate titles, before Silicon Valley, I was always an artist first. A maximalist fashionista. An entrepreneur. A creator. I was never meant to spend my life making slides and sitting in meetings while my real dreams sat on the sidelines," said Raval.

"So now? I'm going all in. More fashion. More art. More storytelling. More entrepreneurship. More Asha Mode."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Meta Layoffs

After Meta told the employees to work from home, they began receiving termination notices as early as 4 am. The cuts are expected to hit engineering and product divisions particularly hard. At the same time, Meta plans to move around 7,000 employees into AI-focused teams, reduce layers of management, and shut thousands of open positions as it reorganises around AI-driven operations and products.

Meta's workforce overhaul comes as the company ramps up investments in AI infrastructure, AI agents and automation tools as part of a wider transformation remaking roles across the tech industry. The layoffs also arrive amid a broader wave of job cuts across major technology firms, including LinkedIn, which reportedly cut around 600 roles the same day.