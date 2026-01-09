Techie Highlights Bengaluru IT Park's Infrastructure, Compares It To New York

A Bengaluru-based creator recently went viral on Instagram for his humorous comparison of a local IT park to New York City. Dressed in business formal wear and his official Cognizant ID, Sagar Sonawane playfully claimed in the clip that he was working from a New York tech hub rather than Bengaluru.

Speaking in Marathi, Sonawane showed a modern foot overbridge and escalator, noting how easily pedestrians can avoid traffic. He also highlighted the surrounding greenery, emphasising the area's organised, pedestrian-friendly design.

"Guy, I am in New York's IT park. To cross the roads, they have escalators. See the roads and greenery," said Sonawane before adding, "Guys, this is not New York, this is Bengaluru."

Whilst appreciating the Bengaluru infrastructure, Sonawane questioned when such facilities would be available in Pune, which is also one of the top cities in the country.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

'Makes Such A Difference'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.47 lakh views and hundreds of comments as social media users marvelled at the city's modern infrastructure.

"Bro, this place was constructed in Bengaluru 18 years ago. Manyata Tech Park," said one user, while another added: "Greenery plus walkable roads make such a big difference to daily life.”

After a user claimed that such facilities could only be available in gated IT parks, Sonawane replied: "Completely agree. A 'gate' shouldn't be the requirement for decent footpaths and safe roads. Every taxpayer and employee deserves a safe, green, and walkable workspace, regardless of whether it's an MIDC or a private park."