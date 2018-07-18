Teacher On Plane Talked About Struggling Students. What Passengers Did

Kimberly Bermudez, shown in a selfie, teaches in Chicago.

Chicago schoolteacher Kimberly Bermudez has always been the chatty type.



So when she was on a Southwest Airlines flight to Florida to visit her parents last week, and her seatmate asked her what she did for a living, she told him about her first-graders, some of whom are homeless, and all of whom come from low-income families.



He asked her: "What's the most challenging part of your job?"



When children come to school hungry, she said, and seeing hard-working immigrant parents struggling to provide basic necessities for their families.



"You can't control what happens at home," Bermudez, 27, said in an interview with The Washington Post, recalling what she told him. "These parents are amazing. They won't eat to feed their child."



The seatmate replied that his company donates to schools such as hers, and she enthusiastically said her charter school, Carlos Fuentes Elementary, would welcome it. All the teachers and administrators in the school go into their own pockets to help the kids with whatever they need - underwear, soap, school supplies - because of how much they care, she said.



A moment later, she felt a tap on her shoulder. She turned around to see the man seated in the row behind her, who had a baby on his lap.



He apologized for eavesdropping. Then he handed her a stack of cash.



"Do something amazing," he told her.



Bermudez looked down and saw a $100 bill on top. She remembered from her babysitting days that her parents said never to count money in front of anybody. She accepted the gift and thanked him. She felt her eyes filling with tears.



"I said, 'You have no idea how much this means. Whether it's books or backpacks, I'll make sure I give something to the children,' " she said.



As the plane landed in Jacksonville, a man in the aisle across from her told her he was listening to her conversation as well.



He said he didn't have much money on him but handed her a $20.



Then a third contributor: "As if my heart couldn't be any happier, the man in front turned around as well," Bermudez said.



He said all he had was $10, and he gave it to her.



