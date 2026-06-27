Taylor Swift's Future Husband Has A Lookalike, And He Is Wanted By Police

Police in Salem, New Hampshire, are searching for a man caught on surveillance camera who bears a striking resemblance to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, according to CBS News.The suspect allegedly stole a purse from inside a parked vehicle and then used the victim's credit cards.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect leaving a Best Buy store wearing a bucket hat and a Calvin Klein T-shirt. The Salem Police Department published the images as part of its regular "Wanted Wednesday" series on Facebook on June 24.

Police Go Viral With Cheeky Post

Rather than a routine public appeal, officers took a far more entertaining approach. Police wrote that the suspect had allegedly stolen a purse from someone else's vehicle and decided the credit cards inside were his to use freely. Addressing the suspect directly, they wrote that he may look like Travis Kelce, fiancé of Taylor Swift, but his good looks could not get him out of trouble. Officers even joked that the suspect could be Kelce himself, questioning whether he truly had an alibi and noting the Chiefs had missed the playoffs before concluding: "He's a Swifty. He wouldn't do this." The post was signed off with "Go Pats," a playful dig in favour of the New England Patriots.



The timing of the story could not have been more perfectly suited for fans worldwide. According to TMZ, between 1,100 and 1,200 guests are expected to attend Swift and Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden on 3 July, with the couple communicating with invitees by text rather than physical invitations to maintain maximum privacy.



Social media users were quick to connect the theft story to the upcoming nuptials. One commenter wrote that it could indeed be Travis, given the enormous cost of renting Madison Square Garden for a wedding. Another joked that the suspect could be Kelce making a run for it before the big day.

Kelce Is Entirely in the Clear

Authorities were firm on one point. Police stressed that the real Travis Kelce has no connection to the alleged theft and was referenced solely because of the suspect's physical resemblance to him.