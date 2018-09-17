Stranger Things Actor Officiates Fan's Wedding, Dresses Up As Chief Hopper

Ericka Millholland had asked David Harbour on Twitter to officiate her wedding.

Stranger Things star David Harbour spent the weekend keeping a promise he made to a fan to officiate her wedding.

In January, Stranger Things fan Ericka Millholland from Springfield, Illinois asked the star on Twitter how many retweets it would take to get him to officiate her wedding to Daniel Rockwood in September. The fan managed to score the 125,000 retweets asked by the star in less than 24 hours, reported E! Online.

Harbour performed her wedding ceremony this weekend and even dressed up as his Stranger Things character, Chief Jim Hopper.

He shared a picture from the ceremony on his Twitter handle, writing, "Hey internet. I know it's been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I've been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets. And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois made good on our promise we made all those months ago."

Hey internet. I know it's been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I've been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets. And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois made good on our promise we made all those months ago. pic.twitter.com/fZK8zNMQSi - David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) September 16, 2018

The bride donned a strapless gown and the wedding was conducted by a lake, in front of an arch decorated with white flowers and a baby pink ribbon.

As Millholland is a big fan of the show, she told the Chicago Tribune that her man has actually never sat down and watched the show, adding that she would make him watch it.

Harbour has always been a sweetheart to his fans, and this was not the first time he granted a fan's request on social media. He had earlier agreed to take photos with a California high school student who reached out to him on Twitter.

The 43-year-old actor is set to be back in Los Angeles for the 2018 Emmys and is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a drama series for his role on Stranger Things.