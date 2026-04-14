"Strait Of Hormuz Isn't Social Media": Iran Consulate Takes Swipe At US

As tensions in West Asia sharpen, Iran's consulate in Hyderabad has taken a swipe at the United States over its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. "The Strait of Hormuz isn't social media. If someone blocks you, you can't just block them back," it said in a post on X. The remark comes after Washington formally began enforcing a naval blockade around Iranian-linked shipping routes, escalating an already volatile standoff. The strategic waterway, through which nearly a fifth of global oil trade passes, has now become the latest flashpoint, with oil prices surging and global markets watching every move closely.

The Strait of Hormuz isn't social media. If someone blocks you, you can't just block them back. — Iran Consulate - Hyderabad (@IraninHyderabad) April 14, 2026

The post quickly spread across social media, drawing plenty of attention for its dry humour. It was shared more than 200,000 times, with many users noting the irony of a diplomatic office using a social-media comparison to make the point that social-media thinking does not work in real-world geopolitics.

"The person running this diplomatic X account surely has a PhD in memes," one user quipped. "Iran has clearly won the meme game-there's no second thought about it," wrote another.

"A government consulate explaining geopolitics through a Twitter analogy was not on my 2026 bingo card," a third commenter added, capturing the mix of surprise and amusement that the post provoked online.

The Hyderabad consulate, not typically a headline maker, found itself briefly at the centre of global attention, proof, perhaps, that in the age of X, even a consulate in southern India can shape the conversation about a crisis unfolding thousands of miles away.