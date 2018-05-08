5 Things That Make Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Shaadi A Big Fat Punjabi Affair

Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony

Sonam Kapoor wore a red lehenga by designer Anuradha Vakil. Anand Ahuja wore a muted gold sherwani.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor married Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony on Tuesday morning. Sonam Kapoor, the much-loved fashionista, impressed many with a classic Punjabi bridal look, pairing her red lehenga by designer Anuradha Vakil with traditional red and white chooda and golden kaleeras. And who could take their eyes off that majestic maang tikka and mathapatti? Groom Anand Ahuja wore a muted gold sherwani, two maalas, a pagadi and carried a sword. Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony at her maternal aunt's home in Mumbai's Bandra.

Here are 5 things that make Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding oh-so-Punjabi:

1. An Anand Karaj for Sonam and Anand
The couple opted for a traditional Sikh wedding for their nuptials. Translated to "joyful union", the ceremony comprises four laava pheras around the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs. Before the pheras, the bride's father traditionally places a pink palla or dupatta around the groom's shoulder and hands his daughter its other end.  
2. Anand Ahuja was carrying a sword
Again, as part of the Sikh wedding ceremony, the groom is supposed to carry a sword just like Anand Ahuja is seen carrying in all his wedding photos.
 

3. Sonam's hands covered with pink cloth after her chooda ceremony
In case you were wondering why Sonam's hands were covered with pink cloth at her star-studded mehendi function, we have you covered. Before her wedding, the bride's mama or maternal uncle makes her wear choodas. In Punjabi tradition, neither the bride nor her mother are supposed to see the chooda until the wedding ceremony. The red and white bangles are usually covered with a pink cloth and that's why Sonam had her hands covered at her mehendi function.
 

4. Kaleera tying and dropping
In Punjabi weddings, the bride's sisters, cousins and friends tie golden kaleeras around her wrists which eventually complete her wedding look. The bride clinks her kaleeras over her sisters and friends. Just like the bouquet toss, whoever has a piece of the kaleera dropped on them, is believed to get married next. Can't help but wonder if Sonam's cousin Anshula, actor Jacqueline Fernandez and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri are next in line.
 

5. Singer Sukhbir performed at the Mehendi
Sure, it's not traditional but what signifies a big fat Punjabi wedding better than singer Sukhbir himself? His 'oh ho ho ho' had everyone busting out their best bhangra moves at Sonam's Mehendi.
 
 

Plenty of candid photos from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's mehendi, sangeet and wedding ceremonies have popped up on social media. Using the hashtags #SonamKiShaadi and #EverydayPhenomenal, the newlyweds' pictures have kept netizens excited and refreshing their social media feeds for more.

This evening, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's families will host a reception for the newlyweds at The Leela in Mumbai.

