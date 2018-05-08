Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Wedding Has All Of Twitter's Attention. 10 Hilarious Reactions

We've compiled a list of some of the most hilarious reactions on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding.

Offbeat | | Updated: May 08, 2018 16:57 IST
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were married in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Mumbai on May 8, 2018

New Delhi:  Anyone who is remotely interested in all things Bollywood knows by now that actor Sonam Kapoor has tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja. The couple got married earlier today in a traditional Sikh ceremony attended by their family and friends. Sonam Kapoor looked like a million bucks in a gorgeous cherry red lehenga by Anuradha Vakil. A statement mathapatti along with other elaborate jewellery complete with traditional chooda and kaleeras completed her bridal look. Twitter and Instagram have been flooded with pictures and videos of the newlyweds. And with every new image, social media is falling more and more in love the bride and groom.

The hashtag #SonamAnandWedding and 'Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja' are both trending topics on Twitter right now. While most netizens are ooh-ing and ahh-ing over Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding photos or congratulating them on their nuptials, there are also those on Twitter who cannot help but crack a few jokes. 

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding festivities began with a fun-filled pre-mehendi party on May 6. The guests included family members and close friends. Pictures and videos of the guests getting mehendi put on their hands and dancing the night away flooded social media. The function was followed by a star-studded mehendi ceremony also in Mumbai. Actors Swara Bhaskar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan along with Sonam's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi and others celebrated the rocking evening.

The couple's daytime wedding was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and many more.

A wedding reception for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will take place at The Leela in Mumbai later this evening.

