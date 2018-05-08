Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Wedding Has All Of Twitter's Attention. 10 Hilarious Reactions

The hashtag #SonamAnandWedding and 'Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja' are both trending topics on Twitter right now. While most netizens are ooh-ing and ahh-ing over Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding photos or congratulating them on their nuptials, there are also those on Twitter who cannot help but crack a few jokes.
We've compiled a list of some of the most hilarious reactions on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding.
This wedding is as elaborate as the set of a dharma production @karanjohar! #EverydayPhenomenal#SonamKiShaadipic.twitter.com/j6EyGGOz2o— Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) May 8, 2018
I have seen more photos and videos of Sonam Kapoor's wedding than my own wedding.— Sapan Verma (@sapanv) May 8, 2018
Dear Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja.
There is a guest in your midst who is taking videos of your private functions and spreading it on WhatsApp.
Just thought I will let you know.— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 8, 2018
The only royal wedding I'll acknowledge in the month of May #SonamKiShaadipic.twitter.com/Yw1RhQXX4w— Eve (@amorfati_21) May 1, 2018
Sonan, Sonam everywhere! #SonamAnandWeddingpic.twitter.com/CYhizSYB1v— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) May 8, 2018
I assume when #SonamAnandWedding wedding pheras must have got over and when the couple must have gone to take blessings from @AnilKapoor , the proud father would have said #jhakaas@sonamakapoor— Suheil Merchant (@suheil_merchant) May 8, 2018
This is like normal tuesday outfit of south delhi girls. #SonamAnandWeddingpic.twitter.com/RQNxD8Uo60— Nierro (@BitchMeetsWitch) May 8, 2018
Waiting for @UNESCO to declare @sonamakapoor wedding as the best wedding of the world#SonamAnandWedding#SonamKiShaadi— mukund sharma (@Mukund8Sharma) May 8, 2018
This could be us but itti pretty wife kaha se milegi muje.#SonamAnandWeddingpic.twitter.com/ZegaU9AydF— Krish (@krishna10______) May 8, 2018
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding festivities began with a fun-filled pre-mehendi party on May 6. The guests included family members and close friends. Pictures and videos of the guests getting mehendi put on their hands and dancing the night away flooded social media. The function was followed by a star-studded mehendi ceremony also in Mumbai. Actors Swara Bhaskar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan along with Sonam's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi and others celebrated the rocking evening.
A wedding reception for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will take place at The Leela in Mumbai later this evening.
